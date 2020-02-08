Milton Keynes quarantine site for Britons returning from coronavirus-hit city

Around 150 Britons being flown back from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan on Sunday will be quarantined at a facility in Milton Keynes. South Central Ambulance Service said that Kents Hill Park, a conference centre and hotel, will be used to house the returning citizens after they land at RAF Brize Norton. The individuals will remain at the site in isolation for 14 days, it added.

Everyone boarding the plane at the Chinese city, which is the epicentre of the outbreak, will be assessed and will continue to be monitored after landing in the UK on Sunday morning. On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the flight would be the final service chartered by the Foreign Office to bring UK nationals back from the Chinese city. The ambulance service said the presence of the group in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, does not present a risk to local people. “The local site has been chosen because it offers appropriate accommodation and other facilities for those coming back from Wuhan while they stay in Milton Keynes,” the ambulance service said. “It also allows their health to be regularly monitored and has the necessary medical facilities close at hand should they be required.” All staff working at the facility will wear appropriate protective equipment at all times. Britons who returned on a flight last month were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

It comes after a British honeymooner was taken to hospital after he and dozens of other passengers tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is quarantined off Yokohama in Japan. Alan Steele, from Wolverhampton, said on Friday that he was being taken to hospital while his wife, Wendy, remained on board the ship. There are 78 people with British passports – including crew – among the nearly 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship, sources told the PA news agency. Princess Cruises said an additional 41 people, including Mr Steele, had tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess, taking the total number of cases to 61. The company said the quarantine on the ship was due to end on February 19, barring “unforeseen developments”, and confirmed that all the affected guests were being taken to hospital.

There are no plans to fly anyone off the ship and back to the UK at the moment. A separate ship in Hong Kong, the World Dream, has about 66 British passport holders on board. Nobody on that ship has tested positive. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has shown that the reported number of new cases has fallen over the past two days, which experts welcomed with caution. There were roughly 3,900 new cases reported worldwide on February 5, 3,700 on February 6 and 3,200 on February 7 – the vast majority in China, WHO figures show. But experts warned it is not yet clear if this represents an actual fall in cases or whether the fall will prove sustainable.

