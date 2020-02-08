Teenager at centre of Derek Mackay scandal speaks to police

Police have spoken to a teenage boy who received hundreds of messages from former finance secretary Derek Mackay. Credit: PA

Police have spoken to the 16-year-old schoolboy who was allegedly bombarded with social media messages by Scotland’s former finance secretary Derek Mackay. Police Scotland said while it has not “received any complaint of criminality” regarding the SNP politician’s behaviour, it is “assessing available information”. Meanwhile it emerged that Mr Mackay – who quit the Scottish Government hours before he was due to present the Budget after the scandal broke – has deleted or restricted access to his social media accounts.

His resignation came after The Scottish Sun reported he had sent 270 messages to a 16-year-old he befriended on Facebook and Instagram. The youngster told the paper: “I was happy to speak to the police and will tell them everything that happened. “I didn’t think what he was doing was a crime but I knew it was wrong and should be highlighted.” A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have not received any complaint of criminality, however we are currently assessing available information. “We would encourage anyone with information to please come forward. Police Scotland will always listen to anyone who wishes to seek advice or formally report a matter to us.” Mr Mackay – who has also been suspended from the SNP pending investigation – is reported to have called the youngster “cute” as well as offering to take him to a rugby game and out to dinner.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accepted her finance secretary’s resignation. Credit: PA