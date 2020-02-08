Thailand shooting: At least 10 dead after solider opens fire in shopping centre

At least 10 people after a soldier open fired on people in a shopping centre in Thailand.

The suspect, named by the Thai defence ministry as Jakraphanth Thomma, took a gun from the base where he is stationed outside the city and drove to the Terminal 21 shopping centre, shooting at people along the way.

A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier had a quarrel about a land deal and shot two people who were involved, another soldier and a woman.