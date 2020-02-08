- ITV Report
Thailand shooting: At least 10 dead after solider opens fire in shopping centre
At least 10 people after a soldier open fired on people in a shopping centre in Thailand.
The suspect, named by the Thai defence ministry as Jakraphanth Thomma, took a gun from the base where he is stationed outside the city and drove to the Terminal 21 shopping centre, shooting at people along the way.
A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier had a quarrel about a land deal and shot two people who were involved, another soldier and a woman.
Thomma remains holed up inside the shopping centre and authorities are now trying to arrest the suspect.
The centre was shut down and the street outside was closed while the authorities tried to arrest the gunman.