UK tourists benefit from growth in sterling against holiday currencies

UK travellers are benefiting from sterling being stronger than four out of five foreign currencies in popular holiday destinations compared with a year ago, new figures show.

The largest bonus is for visitors to Chile as the pound has grown 19% against the Chilean peso since February 2019, according to analysis by Post Office Travel Money.

That means someone buying £500 of the currency will get the equivalent of an extra £87 of cash to spend on their trip.

South Africa and Mauritius are among several top winter sun destinations where sterling will stretch further than last year.