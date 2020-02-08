- ITV Report
What the papers say – February 8
TV host Phillip Schofield’s revelation that he is gay features prominently amongst a range of topics on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers.
The Sun leads with Schofield saying “I’m gay, I’m proud, and I love my incredible wife.”
The Daily Star also splashes on Schofield, while the Daily Mirror says his mother Pat was “shocked but proud” at the news.
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports Angela Leadsom has given Boris Johnson a warning about having a cabinet too heavily dominated by men.
The Times carries a story on criticism of police for failing to investigate “everyday” crimes such as car theft and burglary.
The Independent leads on US vice president Mike Pence saying Britain’s decision to allow Chinese phone company Huawei a role in its 5G network has put a transatlantic trade deal at risk.
The i reports on shortcomings in Britain’s IVF sector.
“Dozens” of suicides have been linked to the handling of benefit claims, according to The Guardian.
The Daily Express splashes with a survey suggesting Britons are positive about the post-Brexit future.
Chancellor Sajid Javid is considering a “tax raid” on high earners, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Mail reports on the first private appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at a bankers’ conference in Florida.