Sinn Fein leader hails prospect of united Ireland as party set for major gains in general election

The prospect of a united Ireland is "absolutely" closer, the President of Sinn Fein has told ITV News as exit polls in Ireland's general election indicate a strong surge in support for the republican party. Following voting on Saturday, Sinn Fein, along with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are tied in first preference votes. Mary Lou McDonald said the support for her party is a "big statement of change" and that she expected a referendum on Irish unity to take place "in the next five years or so". An exit poll suggested almost a quarter of voters backed Sinn Fein in the General Election, but both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have consistently ruled out going into coalition with their rivals. Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar faced down questions about whether they would be open to working with Sinn Fein, with both leaders ruling out doing a deal with Ms McDonald.

Exit polls suggest a surge in support for Sinn Fein. Credit: PA

Speaking in the constituency of Dublin Central where she was confirmed as the first candidate elected with 11,223 votes, Ms MacDonald also told ITV News she believes there is now a "democratic pathway to Irish unity". When asked by Geraint Vincent if Ms MacDonald thought some voters in Ireland and onlookers from the UK may have concerns over Sinn Fein's success due to their past link to the IRA - Sinn Fein was the political wing of the IRA during the Troubles - the 50-year-old said people "have nothing to be fearful of". "We are an open democratic party, we've won in this election in this state a quarter of the popular vote," Ms MacDonald said. "I suppose we could all look at each others' pasts, particularly across the Irish Sea and wonder... "I don't think that achieves anything constructive, I think we have managed to construct a peace process over the last few decades which is robust and strong and we now have a democratic pathway to Irish unity, to ending partition and I believe that a referendum on that will happen in the next five years or so and I want us to prepare for that, not just in this island, but in Britain also."

Counting is underway in the 2020 Irish General Election. Credit: PA

Ms McDonald also hailed her party's success as demonstrating that Ireland no longer has a "two-party system". "It's a big statement that this is no longer a two-party system, it's a statement that people want a different type of government and people have great confidence in us, and I say that with all humility. "My first port of call is the other parties to see whether or not can we actually give a new government, a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael. "That's item number one. "Beyond that of course I will talk to and listen to everybody with the express intent of getting a programme for government that delivers for people." But she added she does not believe "it is a sustainable position for either Leo Varadkar or Micheal Martin to say that they will not speak to us."

Leader of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar has ruled out doing a deal with Sinn Fein. Credit: PA

Mr Varadkar said his party’s long-held differences with Sinn Fein prevents it from relying on their support in any coalition government. During the election campaign, Mr Varadkar was challenged on his position on Sinn Fein, as he had long criticised the party for not restoring powersharing in Stormont sooner, and urged them back into government repeatedly in Northern Ireland. He said the reason Fine Gael have ruled out working with Sinn Fein is a "point of principle". He raised concerns about Sinn Fein’s key policy decisions not being made by elected representatives but by their Ard Comhairle. Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin also say they have a major problem with Sinn Fein’s stance on the Special Criminal Court which Sinn Fein has previously opposed but now say needs to be reformed.

