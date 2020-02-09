Modern-day witches ‘still facing endless abuse’

Four hundred years after they were burned at the stake, modern-day witches say they are still facing persecution. Toni Hunt says she and her fellow witches face “endless” abuse for their beliefs – including threats of murder. She owns a witching shop in Gloucester and runs witchcraft courses. “We have had somebody come into the shop and threaten to burn it down with the people in it, we have had very intimidating people stand outside and prevent customers coming in and accost the customers outside with their Christian leaflets,” she said. “We have had eggs pelted at the windows, I’ve had my car keyed – it’s endless.”

Witchcraft has its origins in pre-Christian Britain. Followers worship the planet, use herbal remedies for healing and believe in the power of positive energy to cast spells. Ms Hunt and other witches will appear on BBC Inside Out West on Monday night. “Witchcraft isn’t worshipping the devil, it’s not cursing people, it’s not black magic,” she told the BBC. “It’s a belief in the planet, it’s a respect for everything, it’s positive thinking, cosmic ordering. “Lots of people don’t know they are witches – they’ll be into holistic therapies, they’ll be into crystals for remedial stuff.

