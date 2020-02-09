NYPD officer shot in the Bronx hours after ambush on patrol van

A New York City police officer has been shot in the Bronx hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van.

The officer was shot on Sunday morning at the headquarters of the 41st police precinct, New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson Hubert Reyes said.

Mr Reyes said the injured officer is in stable condition at hospital.

He said it is unclear if Sunday’s shooting is related to Saturday evening’s ambush on a patrol van in the same area.