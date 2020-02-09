Riverdance gala Dublin performance marks 25 years since first show

Riverdance will mark the 25th anniversary of its first ever show with a gala performance at the venue where it all began. The Irish dancing phenomenon first appeared as the interval act at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin to great acclaim, and was then developed into a full show that made its debut on February 9 1995 at The Point Theatre before going on to tour the world. Riverdance, which has played to more than 25 million people, is celebrating a quarter of a century by going back to where the show started – now the 3Arena – in the Irish capital.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sunday’s show will take place exactly 25 years to the night Riverdance opened, marking a significant and defining moment in Irish culture. The gala performance comes at the end of a four-day run at the 3Arena, which has a seating capacity of 9,000. To celebrate the milestone, the show’s composer, Bill Whelan, re-recorded his Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have updated the show with new lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.