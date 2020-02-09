Scotland braced for disruption as Storm Ciara batters the country

Scotland is braced for high winds and heavy rain as Storm Ciara batters the country, with warnings of a risk of danger to life. Authorities warn the storm is likely to cause “significant disruption” and transport is likely to be affected. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of strong winds across Scotland on Sunday with gusts of up to 80mph possible in some areas. It warns that injuries and flying debris may pose a danger to life while there may also be damage to buildings, travel disruption and power cuts.

An amber warning of heavy rain in the Borders is also in force for 2am to 10am on Sunday. It warns that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded with a chance that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, and warns of a danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater. Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Met Office is telling us that we are facing a prolonged period of adverse weather, with Storm Ciara bringing strong winds and rain to most of Scotland this weekend. “We’re also being told to expect snow and high winds throughout Monday and on Tuesday morning, so there is the potential for significant disruption on the trunk road network, as well as other modes of transport. “It’s important that people check the latest information before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.”

