Strong winds and heavy rain on an unsettled Sunday for the UK

Sunday will be an extremely unsettled day across the British Isles with outbreaks of sometimes heavy rain sweeping east across all areas this morning, followed by brighter skies and frequent showers this afternoon.

Some snow's likely over the hills in the north.

Gale force southwesterly winds will affect many areas this morning, with severe gales in some exposed parts, especially in the south, and the very strong wind will swing west to northwesterly later.

Temperatures will peak at 13 Celsius (55F) before dropping as skies brighten into the afternoon.