Taoiseach limps back to Dail but is left licking wounds after Sinn Fein advance

While the sounds of Sinn Fein’s Paul Donnelly win rang out and supporters sang the Irish song “O Ro, se do bhath abhaile” which translates as “welcome home”, Fine Gael party hacks and supporters could only look on enviously.

Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has experienced defeat and victory throughout his political career but even he could not have predicted the scale of Sinn Fein’s victory on his home turf.

In his absence on Sunday morning, Mr Varadkar’s partner Matt Barrett and his sister Sonia kept an eye on the tally as it because clear Mr Donnelly was hoovering up votes.

His parents Miriam and Ashok arrived in the afternoon and posed for the photographers and waiting camera crew, old hands at this stage while Miriam had to pull a sheepish Mr Barrett into the photo.