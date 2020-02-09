Thai soldier shot dead after killing at least 21 in gun rampage

Thai officials say a gunman who killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall where he was holed up.

The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, went on his shooting rampage on Saturday afternoon in the north-western city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police secured the mall before an overnight siege which ended after 16 hours with the gunman being killed mid-Sunday morning, local time.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said late on Saturday there were no more bodies left inside the mall, but added: “We don’t know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not.”