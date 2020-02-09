Three largest parties neck and neck in Irish election, exit poll suggests

People leaving Scoil Nioclais Naofa, the Claddagh National School polling station in Galway. Credit: PA

Ireland's three largest parties are neck and neck following the general election, an exit poll has suggested. Fine Gael are on 22.4%, Sinn Fein on 22.3% and Fianna Fail on 22.2% in what has been described as a "statistical dead heat". Meanwhile, the Green Party has been forecast to take 7.9%, Labour 4.6%, the Social Democrats 3.4% and Solidarity/People Before Profit 2.8%. If the unprecedented results of the exit poll are realised on Sunday following the counting of the votes, it will represent a breakthrough for Sinn Fein challenging the 90-year duopoly of the state's two main parties. The odds would still be stacked against Mary Lou McDonald leading the next government as taoiseach since Sinn Fein only fielded 42 candidates in the race for the Dail parliament's 160 seats.

None of the three parties are expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable. Negotiations to form a coalition government are likely to be complex with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail previously stating they would not enter an agreement with Sinn Fein. Following the last Irish election, negotiations to form the Fine Gael-Fianna Fail coalition took 70 days. The exit poll, carried out by the Irish Times' pollsters Ipsos MRBI, was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD. The exit poll results were announced on Saturday evening after voting finished at 10pm, after sampling across the country among 5,000 respondents. There have been conflicting reports over voter turnout in Ireland's first Saturday parliamentary poll in more than a century. Many areas reported a brisk voting pace through the day - but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed at one stage that the numbers going to the polls were actually low.

