Bids for Tracy Brabin's 'shouldergate' dress pass £17,000 as MP auctions outfit for charity

Tracy Brabin was criticised for wearing the black dress in the Commons but has used the publicity to her advantage. Credit: Parliament/Ebay

Words by ITV News Westminster Producer Lewis Denison

A bid of over £17,000 has been made to buy Tracy Brabin's infamous off-the-shoulder dress, which the MP is auctioning for charity. The Labour frontbencher denied being a "tart" or a "slapper" - as she had been called by social media trolls - after causing a stir for wearing the black dress in the House of Commons. But the shrewd MP appears to have monetised the publicity by auctioning the dress on Ebay - so far, bids have hit £17,200 and there are three days before the auction closes.

Ms Brabin urged people to 'please bid generously' for the dress on Ebay. Credit: Ebay

The dress, which Ms Brabin will ship post for an additional £3.48, has been bid on 160 times. In the item's description she wrote: "All money raised will go to Girlguiding UK to support their work helping girls build confidence and self-esteem, in the hope that they grow up to be leaders. "Please bid generously!" Following the furore over her Commons appearance, the item reportedly sold out on clothing website ASOS but is now back in stock. The shadow culture secretary was abused on social media for wearing the dress, with one user asking "is this really appropriate attire for parliament?"

