Boris Johnson to confirm HS2 will go ahead

HS2 construction has already begun. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the HS2 high speed rail link is to go ahead, despite concerns about the costs and the impact on the environment in a speech on Tuesday. It has been reported that Mr Johnson will give the green light for Phase 1 between London and Birmingham, but say more analysis is needed on the cost of the route extending further north to Manchester and Leeds. High-speed trains will also run beyond the new lines on existing tracks as far as Edinburgh and Glasgow. HS2 Ltd - the Government-owned company responsible for developing and building the railway - says it will boost capacity and cut journey times.

HS2 has suffered plenty of backlash from protesters due to its cost and environmental impact. Credit: PA

The announcement will come alongside a move to invest £5bn in order to overhaul bus and cycle links in English regions outside of London. Mr Johnson will say the five-year funding package will provide more frequent services and simpler, more affordable fares. It will also allow for new priority bus routes and the purchase of at least 4,000 zero-emission buses in England and Wales. The move will be seen as a sop to placate Tory MPs critical of HS2 who have argued the money would be better spent on improving local transport links in the North and the Midlands. As well improving bus services, Mr Johnson will promise 250 miles of new cycle routes across England, with dozens of "mini-Holland" schemes to make town centres safer for cyclists.

HS2 is set to cost more than £100bn. Credit: PA