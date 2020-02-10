Brazil football legend Kaka gets nutmegged by amateur player during local match in London

Retired Brazilian football legend Kaka caused quite a stir when he arrived at a six-a-side match in Hackney, London on Saturday to fill out the numbers. But he soon received a surprise of his own when one of the amateur players, Jamal Farid, 'nutmegged' him. The Hackney Wick FC defender skillfully took the ball away from Kaka's possession by cheekily passing it through his legs, leaving the 37-year-old 2007 Ballon d’Or winner laughing in disbelief.

Immediately after the maneuver Kaka high-fived and briefly hugged Farid, who leapt straight back into the action. Hackney Wick FC posted footage of the tackle on Twitter, joking that "all my guys are ballers." Kaka himself acknolwedged the nutmeg later on his own Twitter account, saying: "yes I got nutmegged... great day in London."

The retired midfielder, also known as Ricardo Kaka, attended the game as part of a promotional campaign for Adidas. It's 'Rent-a-Pred' programme allows teams to call up and request to rent "one of London's best players" to replace a missing or absent player for a game. Reachout FC, based in Hoxton, decided to call up on Saturday and received Kaka, who powered through after the nutmeg to help Reachout win 4-2. The teams played at the Haggerston School in Hackney in east London.

Kaka retired in 2017. Credit: PA