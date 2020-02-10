Climbers rescued in blizzard after scaling Ben Nevis in trainers

Four people had to be rescued near the summit of Britain’s highest peak after getting caught in blizzard conditions without proper kit – with some of them wearing trainers.

Rescuers said the group was extremely lucky after attempting to scale Ben Nevis in the Highlands in “horrendous” weather without ice axes and crampons, and apparently no maps.

Three of them were wearing trainers when they were airlifted from the mountain in wind chill temperatures of minus 20C on Monday.