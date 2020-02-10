Coronavirus death toll climbs to 908

China’s virus death toll rose by 97 early on Monday to 908, raising the number of confirmed cases on the country’s mainland to 40,171.

Some 3,062 new virus cases were reported early on Monday, most of them in the central province of Hubei, where the first patients fell sick in December.

On Sunday new cases were reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and Spain.

More than 400 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China.