New investigation into family drowning begins on Costa del Sol

Independent experts have started their investigation into the drowning of three members of a family at a Spanish holiday resort.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter, nine-year-old Comfort and son Praise-Emmanuel, 16, drowned in a pool at Club La Costa World in Fuengirola while on holiday on Christmas Eve.

A judge permitted the family to bring in their own team of investigators after the deaths were originally ruled to be a "simple accident" as no malfunction of the pool could be found and the issue was a "lack of swimming expertise".

The wife and mother of the victims, Olubunmi Diya, said all three could swim, insisting there was "something wrong" with the pool that made it difficult for them to get out.

Comfort and Praise-Emmanuel got into difficulties in the deepest part of the pool and Gabriel dived in to help but all three died in the incident.