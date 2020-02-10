- ITV Report
Clean-up begins in wake of Storm Ciara amid 200 flood warnings
Clean-up operations were under way in the North West and Yorkshire on Monday after Storm Ciara swept across the country, bringing widespread flooding.
More than 200 flood warnings were issued across England, with the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, in Cumbria, severely hit.
Parts of the UK are braced for blizzards and up to 20cm of snow in the wake of Storm Ciara, with travel disruption set to continue.
Meanwhile, more than 20,000 homes spent the night without power.
Some areas saw a month and a half's rainfall in just 24 hours and gusts of up to 97mph swept across the country on Sunday as it was battered by Storm Ciara, causing the evacuation of homes, widespread damage and sporting fixtures cancelled or postponed.
Heavy downpours and wind saw a huge sinkhole open up in a garden in Belfield, Rochdale. Amanda Webster spotted turf falling down into a big sinkhole which had flowing water at the bottom.
A motorist had a lucky escape when their Toyota car went into a sinkhole in Hatch Road, in Brentwood, Essex, where six properties had to be evacuated due to the unstable ground.
A partially collapsed sewer had been reported to Essex Country Fire and Rescue Service in the early hours. The emergency services made the scene safe just before 4am.
A yellow warning for wind in the south is in place between 10am and 5pm on Monday.
A separate yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds is in place for Northern Ireland and most of Scotland and a yellow warning of snow and ice is in force for North West England throughout Monday and Tuesday.