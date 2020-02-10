Increase in fit notes issued by doctors due to stress, study suggests

The number of notes issued by doctors saying someone is not fit to work due to stress-related disorders increased by 8% last year, new research suggests.

There were 741,210 so-called “fit notes” handed out due to stress, compared with 686,670 the previous year, said employment law firm GQ Littler.

The total number of fit notes issued by doctors increased by 4% in the same period to 9.7 million, said the report.

The law firm said that if employers fail to make reasonable adjustments to help people returning to work after suffering from stress they could face employment tribunal claims.