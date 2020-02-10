High Court battle to be launched over forced deportation flight as government insists repatriation 'reasonable'

The minister defended the forced deportation of people back to Jamaica. Credit: PA

Lawyers are launching a judicial review in a bid to halt a flight deporting 50 people to Jamaica amid widespread calls for the jet to be grounded. Duncan Lewis Solicitors, which is representing 15 people due to be on the flight, is expected to file the papers at the High Court imminently and have called for an urgent oral hearing on Monday afternoon to discuss the matter. The move comes after the Government insisted it would be pressing ahead with the flight, which is thought to be leaving the UK at 6.30am on Tuesday. The review comes after the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak insisted on Monday that those being forcibly removed had committed “very serious offences” and their deportations were “reasonable”. However, more than 170 cross-party MPs have called on the Prime Minister to halt the flight amid concerns people who came to the country as young children will be on board.

It follows news of a leaked report commissioned by ministers in the wake of the Windrush scandal which warned the Government that the policy should be reconsidered in all but the "most severe cases". Toufique Hossain, director of public law at Duncan Lewis - who is leading the legal challenge, said many of the clients had come to the UK as young children aged between four and 13. A number of the people due on the flight are thought to have been convicted of drug offences when they were young. One of those on the flight is a 23-year-old who came to the UK aged five and served half of a 15-month sentence in 2015 after being convicted of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply at 17. Meanwhile, a leaked report commissioned by ministers warned the Government that the deportation policy should be reconsidered in all but the “most severe cases”. Mr Hossain said: "We are about to submit court papers to launch a judicial review and have asked for an urgent oral hearing in the High Court this afternoon."

Campaigners condemn planned forced deportation flight

Campaigners have said that their "information indicates that most have been convicted of drugs-related offences, often only once, and several have been groomed into county lines operations. “These individuals are more British than foreign and their removal is neither reasonable nor proportionate."

Mr Sunak said he believes the flight is “right” and the British public would expect foreign national offenders to be deported. “What that plane is about is deporting foreign national criminals. "Many of these people have committed crimes such as manslaughter, rape, other very serious offences,” the Tory told Sky News. “It’s reasonable, it’s proportionate, and something the British people would expect us to do for foreign criminals who have committed very serious crimes who should be sent back to their countries where they have a right to reside elsewhere.” Mr Sunak was asked about the case of Tajay Thompson who is facing deportation to Jamaica having served half of a 15-month sentence in 2015 after being convicted of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply at 17.

Mr Thompson, now 23 and living in south London, said he has no links to the Caribbean nation, which he has only visited twice since coming to the UK aged five. “I feel like I was born here. "Jamaica is not my country,” Mr Thompson said as he insisted he was groomed into a gang as a teenager. “It’s not like I’m a rapist or a murderer, I’ve made a mistake when I was 17 and it’s now going to affect my whole life.” Mr Sunak said he was not familiar with Mr Thompson’s case but insisted “all due process will have been followed”.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said: “Mr Sunak is misrepresenting the individuals scheduled for deportation tomorrow. “Our information indicates that most have been convicted of drugs-related offences, often only once, and several have been groomed into county lines operations. “These individuals are more British than foreign and their removal is neither reasonable nor proportionate. “Especially given that they are being detained without proper access to phones or lawyers. “It is deeply irresponsible to compromise their safety by describing as the Government insists on doing.” Labour MP Nadia Whittome organised the letter protesting against the Home Office flight which she says is intended to deport people who have been resident in the UK for decades. “The fact is that many of the individuals in question have lived in the UK since they were children and at least 41 British children are now at risk of losing their fathers through this charter flight,” the Nottingham East MP said.

