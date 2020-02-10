Recanvass of Iowa caucus results sought by Bernie Sanders

A “partial recanvass” of the Iowa causus results has been requested by Bernie Sanders.

The state was the first contest as the Democratic party look to select a candidate to take on the Republicans in the 2020 US presidential election.

But technical issues marred the contest as an app used by party volunteers to report results and jammed phone lines set up for the same purpose resulted in the Iowa Democratic Party failing to release any results to the public until nearly a day after the event.

The state party released updated results on Sunday showing Pete Buttigieg leading Mr Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted.