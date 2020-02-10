Irish Sea bridge: Scoping work begins on Boris Johnson's 'ambitious' idea

Government officials are examining the potential for a bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland, after the prime minister touted the idea late last year.

Despite critics saying it would be a waste of time, Boris Johnson's official spokesman said the project was a "proper piece of work" that a "range of officials" were already looking into.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson - who is known to be a fan of bridges - was "ambitious" about infrastructure projects and is "looking at a wide range of schemes across the UK which could improve connectivity."

Mr Johnson has repeatedly spoken about the prospect of a bridge, even though experts have warned that the depth of the Irish Sea and the presence of dumped munitions would cause problems for any project.

The project could cost a reported £20 billion, although Mr Johnson has previously said it would "only cost about £15 billion".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The PM set out this was an idea which he believed could have some merit so, as a result of that, you would expect the Government to be looking into it."

The scoping work is being run from Number 10, with a range of officials reporting into it.