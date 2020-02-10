Child Parasite star jumps for joy as South Koreans celebrate film's Oscar wins

Ten-year-old Parasite actor Hyeonjun Jeong watched gleefully with his mum as South Korea celebrated four awards on a big night at the Oscars. South Koreans reacted with collective joy after director Bong Joon Ho’s film won the Oscar for best picture and three other awards. The good news came as the country struggles to guard against a new coronavirus and counter North Korea’s nuclear threat. The movie’s wins made history in both the Hollywood and South Korean film industries. The class satire is the first non-English-language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, and is the first South Korean movie to ever win an Oscar.

Parasite actor Jeong Hyeonjun, left, and his mother Lee Min Jae celebrate. Credit: AP

“Can you believe that Parasite won the Academy best picture?” South Korea’s biggest newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, said in a headline. “It rewrote the Academy’s 92-year-old history.” After watching a live broadcast, Hyeonjun said: "I thought it would be awesome to get it (the award), and (we) actually won the award... so I am wondering if I am in heaven... I think I was born to receive the Oscars award." South Korean social media sites were overwhelmed with congratulatory messages.

Joy for South Koreans as they watched the Oscars. Credit: AP

Bong, Parasite and other Oscar-related news also dominated search terms throughout Monday at major internet portal sites, which had been preoccupied with the outbreak of a virus in China that has killed more than 900 people and sickened tens of thousands of others, mainly in China. Worries about the virus have been growing in South Korea, where 27 cases have been reported, though no deaths have occurred. Sales at tour agencies, restaurants, cinemas and department stores have sharply declined, raising worries about the impact on South Korea’s already lagging economy. Opposition parties are accusing the government of ineffectiveness in coping with the outbreak.

Film club members watch a TV live broadcasting. Credit: AP

But the concerns about the virus and political warfare eased on Monday to celebrate Bong’s wins. “It’s happy news, like welcome rain, to the Republic of Korea, which is depressed, stagnant and thrown into despair due to Wuhan pneumonia,” the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said in a statement. Wuhan is the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak. President Moon Jae-in and his advisers began a regularly scheduled meeting by clapping their hands to celebrate Bong’s wins. Mr Moon later tweeted that he is proud of Bong and his staff and “particularly grateful to them for giving courage and pride to our people who are overcoming difficulties”.

People watch a TV screen during a news programme. Credit: AP

“I think this was a great opportunity to let the world know the true value of Korean movies,” said office worker Cho Sung-ho, 54. “I think it is very meaningful that the Academy Award this time has acknowledged the superior quality of Korean films.” US ambassador Harry Harris, who watched the Academy Awards ceremony with embassy staff, tweeted: “Wow! Congrats Director Bong, Team #Parasite & ROK cinema!” At Bong’s alma mater, Seoul’s Yonsei University, students belonging to a school film club watched the Academy Award ceremony together. “It’s deeply meaningful for Korean movies and this will open the path for further development. It’s such a great honour. I’m speechless,” said Kim Nam-hoon, 21.

Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best international feature film at the Oscars. Credit: AP