Storm 'of the century' Ciara leads headlines on Monday

The 'storm of the century' leads the front pages on Monday. Credit: Twitter/Daily Express/Metro

The fallout from Storm Ciara dominates most of Monday’s front pages. The Daily Express, Metro and the i all lead with Ciara, dubbing it the “storm of the century”.

Alongside coverage of Sunday’s storm, The Times and The Daily Telegraph report that a south coast businessman is believed to have “infected at least seven other Britons” with the coronavirus during a skiing holiday in France.

Staying with the outbreak, the Financial Times says that businesses in China are remaining closed despite government efforts to restart the nation’s economy.

The number of people affected by the Windrush scandal could be “just the tip of the iceberg”, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mail leads with a story on online pharmacies taking advantage of the nation’s HRT crisis.

The Independent says that a doctor has, on her deathbed, warned of a “hidden epidemic” of asbestos-related cancers among NHS staff and patients.

The Sun reports Phillip Schofield’s wife has “vowed to stand by him” after the This Morning presenter admitted that he is gay.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star run with pictures of Strictly champions Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse meeting up for a late-night drink at a hotel bar.

