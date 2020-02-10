Thousands without power and travel disruption set to continue in wake of Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara brought travel chaos to the UK on Sunday and it is expected to continue into Monday Credit: Twitter/South Shore Fire/Network Rail/PA

Parts of the UK are braced for blizzards and up to 20cm of snow in the wake of Storm Ciara, with travel disruption set to continue. Meanwhile, more than 20,000 homes spent the night without power. As of 5am on Monday, UK Power Networks reported more than 18,500 properties across the east and southeast of England were still without power while Western Power Distribution said more than 2,800 homes were in the dark. Some areas saw a month and a half's rainfall in just 24 hours and gusts of up to 97mph swept across the country on Sunday as it was battered by Storm Ciara, causing the evacuation of homes, widespread damage and sporting fixtures cancelled or postponed. Meanwhile, 178 flood warnings in place across the country. Flights, ferries and trains all saw cancellations and delays, while drivers faced treacherous conditions with floodwater, fallen trees and other debris closing roads.

Gusts of 97mph were recorded in some places. Credit: PA

A yellow warning for wind in the south is in place between 10am and 5pm on Monday. A separate yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds is in place for Northern Ireland and most of Scotland and a yellow warning of snow and ice is in force for North West England throughout Monday and Tuesday. Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "While Storm Ciara is clearing away, that doesn't mean we're entering a quieter period of weather. "It's going to stay very unsettled. "We have got colder air coming through the UK and will be feeling a real drop in temperatures, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and likely in Scotland. "There could be up to 20cm on Monday and Tuesday and with strong winds, blizzards aren't out of the question."

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria. Credit: PA

Train passengers are being advised to check with operators before travelling as there are likely to be some cancellations to early trains as Network Rail engineers work through the night to assess the damage. There are already numerous reports of rail disruption, including trains on the TransPennine Express between Preston and Edinburgh being suspended due to flooding at Carlisle. Motorists are also warned to take care with continued disruption to the road network and tricky driving conditions likely to continue into rush hour.

A Twitter user in north Wales shared footage of rough seas flooding roads and bringing water to his front door on Tremadoc Bay in Criccieth, Gwynedd

And airports around the country on Sunday night told travellers to check their flight with their airline due to the continuing bad weather conditions. British Airways said in a statement there will be a "minor knock-on effect" to Monday's schedule. "We're getting in touch with those affected, and have brought in extra customer teams to help them with a range of options including a full refund or an alternative flight between now and Thursday," the airline said. "Any customer flying short-haul to or from Heathrow or Gatwick, can also choose to make changes to their travel plans if they would prefer to fly another time."

Traffic passes through water on the A66 near Bowes in County Durham Credit: PA

More than 200 flood warnings were issued across England on Sunday, with the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, in Cumbria, severely hit. The River Irwell burst its banks at Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, while areas including Blackpool, Whalley, Longton and Rossendale, were affected by flooding in Lancashire.

