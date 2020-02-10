- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: A cold day, with blustery showers and snow over northern hills
A cold and windy day with sunny spells and blustery showers. The showers are heaviest and most frequent across the north and west. Snow falling over northern hills with blizzards across the highest routes.
Staying windy and cold tonight, with icy patches come dawn. Further blustery showers particularly northern and western areas with rain, hail and snow, several centimetres of snow on northern hills.