- ITV Report
Uk Weather Forecast: Wintry showers across the north, with icy patches by dawn
Staying windy and cold tonight, with icy patches come dawn. Further blustery showers particularly across northern and western areas with rain, hail and snow, several centimetres of snow falling on northern hills.
Tomorrow stays windy with sunny spells and showers. Like today the showers will be heaviest in the north and west with hail/thunder likely. Snow will accumulate over high ground in central/northern areas.