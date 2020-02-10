Weather warnings remain after Storm Ciara clears UK

Although Storm Ciara has now cleared the UK, Monday will remain windy for all, especially in the west and northwest.

It will be a colder feeling day, particularly when exposed to the wind with a top temperature of 9 Celsius (48F).

There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, which may merge into longer spells of rain for a time in the south.

Showers in the north will be wintry, bringing snow and temporary blizzard conditions over the higher ground.

There are a number of Met Office weather warnings in force.