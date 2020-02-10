The coronavirus outbreak has led to suggestions that some people are “super-spreaders” of the virus.

What is a super-spreader?

There is no agreed scientific definition of a super-spreader. It is a term used when one person appears to infect significantly more people than would normally be expected.

Possible explanations include super-spreaders secreting more of the virus than other people, or spreading the virus around at a point when they are not showing any symptoms.

Some humans come into contact with a significantly higher number of people than others, such as through their work or lots of close contact travel.