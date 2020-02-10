World’s largest aerial firework launched over US ski resort

A firework launched over a US ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial device of its kind.

The 2,800lb shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival in Colorado before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd.

Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years.

Mr Borden's first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported.

Guinness World Records representatives witnessed both attempts.

Christina Conlon of the company said she verified the shell launched was the world’s largest.