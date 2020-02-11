Man rescued from rising floodwaters in Australia after spending 10 hours clinging to tree

A man has been rescued from floodwaters in Australia after spending 10 hours clinging to a tree.

The man was found by rescue crews at 4am on Tuesday morning in the Brogo River near Bega in New South Wales, after he entered the water on Monday evening.

He was taken to hospital, but the State Emergency Service crew suffered no injuries in the operation.

A spokesperson said: "NSW SES crews have successfully retrieved a man from flood waters north of Bega in the the early hours of the morning.