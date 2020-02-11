Boris Johnson approves HS2 plan that could see 45 minute trip from London to Birmingham

Boris Johnson has given his approval. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has thrown his weight behind controversial HS2 plans that could shuttle passengers from London to Birmingham in 45 minutes on 225mph trains. Mr Johnson said in the House of Commons on Tuesday "this country is being held back by its infrastructure" as he approved Phase 1 between London and Birmingham. The next phase would connect to Manchester and Leeds. The project’s initial budget was £32.7 billion at 2011 prices but a leaked review by Douglas Oakervee last year found it could cost up to £106 billion. Despite "poor management", the prime minister said he believes in the "fundamental value" of HS2.

Credit: PA Graphics

He told MPs: "When it comes to advocating HS2, it must be said that the task is not made easier by HS2 Ltd, the company concerned. "Speaking as an MP whose constituency is on the route, I cannot say that HS2 Ltd has distinguished itself in the handling of local communities." He added: "But poor management to date has not detracted, in my view, from the fundamental value of the project." Mr Johnson also confirmed intentions to run further than Birmingham and to Manchester in Leeds in what would be Phase 2. He said: "This is not just about getting from London to Birmingham and back. "This is about finally making a rapid connection from the West Midlands to the Northern Powerhouse, to Liverpool, to Manchester, to Leeds and simultaneously permitting us to go forward with Northern Powerhouse Rail across the Pennines - finally giving the home of the railways the fast connections they need. "And none of that, none of it makes any sense without HS2."

Construction work at Old Oak Common, in west London, where underground platforms for HS2 will link with Elizabeth line (Crossrail) trains. Credit: PA

To oversee the project, Mr Johnson said he will appoint a minister along with a ministerial oversight group that will be "tasked with making strategic decisions about it". High-speed trains would also run beyond the new lines on existing tracks as far as Edinburgh and Glasgow. Trains serving Newcastle and Edinburgh could stretch to 400 metres - the length of nearly four football pitches. HS2 Ltd - the Government-owned company responsible for developing and building the railway - says it will boost capacity and cut journey times. Mr Johnson's announcement came as the Government pledged a £5 billion cash injection to overhaul bus and cycle links in English regions outside London.

Why are there concerns over the project?

Artist’s impression of an HS2 train on the Birmingham and Fazeley viaduct. Credit: HS2