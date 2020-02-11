Diminished BBC would weaken UK, chairman warns

A diminished BBC would lead to a weakened UK, the corporation’s chairman is set to warn, as the debate over the licence fee rumbles on.

Sir David Clementi will say putting the BBC behind a paywall would lead to it no longer being the public service the nation “knows and values”.

Insisting the corporation is open to debate and “broad conversation” about its future, he will caution that people must be reminded what is at stake before any decisions are made.

In a speech in Salford on Wednesday, Sir David is expected to say: “The BBC is a great national asset; a diminished BBC is a weakened United Kingdom.”

He will list examples of huge national events such as royal weddings, as well as popular television shows like the Gavin And Stacey Christmas special which would no longer be accessible to all.

He will say: “Sitting behind a paywall, it would no longer be the place that brings the country together – for the Strictly final, or Gavin & Stacey on Christmas Day, or the Armistice Anniversary or Holocaust Memorial.