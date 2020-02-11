Dominic Cummings furious about Court of Appeal suspension of deportations to Caribbean, writes Robert Peston

If you thought Boris Johnson’s and Dominic Cummings’s culture war against the so-called London elite had ended with his decisive election victory, that it was simply a useful campaigning trope, you may have to rethink.

Because Johnson’s chief aide Cumming reinforced the government’s excoriation of media and lawyers when addressing Downing Street officials this morning, in the words of one official present.

Cummings described last night’s Court of Appeal suspension of the deportation of criminals to the Caribbean as “a perfect symbol of the British state’s dysfunction”.

He said there must be “urgent action on the farce that judicial review has become”.