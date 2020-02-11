Four men arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee was shot in Londonderry last year. Credit: PA

Four men have been arrested by police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last year. The men, who are aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, were arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday morning, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said. They are being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast. Ms McKee was shot dead while observing disorder in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the murder which sparked headlines and revulsion across the UK and Ireland. Chief Constable at the Police Service of Northern Ireland Simon Byrne welcomed the arrests. He said in a tweet that detectives are "working hard in the pursuit of justice". Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, renewed an appeal for information. "I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved," he said. "I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us.

