Art lover 'splashes' out £23 million on David Hockney masterpiece at auction

David Hockney’s The Splash has sold for more than £23 million at auction.

The 1966 piece by the Bradford-born artist depicts the spray from a dive into a pool on a perfect blue California day.

It last sold at Sotheby’s in 2006 for £2.9 million and returned to the same auction house on Tuesday evening as the star piece in its Contemporary Evening Art Auction.

The painting sold for £23.1 million – more than eight times the 2006 figure and the third highest price ever achieved for a Hockney at auction.

The piece is the second of Hockney’s three “splash” paintings, in which he gave free rein to his lifelong fascination with the appearance of water.

Hockney, now 82, said of the works in 1976: “I love the idea, first of all, of painting like Leonardo, all his studies of water, swirling things.

“And I loved the idea of painting this thing that lasts for two seconds; it takes me two weeks to paint this event that lasts for two seconds.

“Everyone knows a splash can’t be frozen in time, so when you see it like that in a painting it’s even more striking than in a photograph.”