Boris Johnson promises £5bn cash injection for bus and cycle links

Boris Johnson has promised a £5bn cash injection for bus and cycle links. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is set to announce a £5 billion cash injection to overhaul bus and cycle links in English regions outside London. The prime minister will say the five-year funding package will provide more frequent services and simpler, more affordable fares. It will also allow for new priority bus routes and the purchase of at least 4,000 zero-emission buses in England and Wales. Details of the planned cash boost are expected to be set out in a Commons statement on Tuesday, in which Mr Johnson is expected to confirm the HS2 high speed rail link is to go ahead, despite concerns about the costs and the impact of the environment.

The prime minister is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead. Credit: PA

The move will be seen as a sop to placate Tory MPs critical of HS2 who have argued the money would be better spent on improving local transport links in the North and the Midlands. As well improving bus services, Mr Johnson will promise 250 miles of new cycle routes across England, with dozens of “mini-Holland” schemes to make town centres safer for cyclists. Ahead of the announcement, Mr Johnson said: “Local transport connections have a truly transformative role to play in levelling up infrastructure across the country. “Our daily journeys for work or leisure are about so much more than just getting from A to B – they are the key to accessing skilled jobs and opportunities, boosting businesses and unlocking economic growth for towns, cities and regions across this country.

Andy McDonald said the cash boost would not reverse the damage done by Tory cuts. Credit: PA