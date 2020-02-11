'Please have me to stay': Rory Stewart asks Londoners to invite him for sleepovers

London mayoral candidate Rory Stewart is urging people to invite him round for sleepovers, as part of his plan to win election.

The former Tory leadership hopeful who is running as an independent posted a video to Twitter in which he asked Londoners to invite him "into their homes and show me the city through their eyes".

He admitted it's a "weird request" from a politician, but claimed the "way mayors get to know their cities is by literally walking through every one of the 32 boroughs".

He said "being in other people's shoes, seeing through their eyes, staying in their houses" will help him learn people's "concerns" and "ideas".

"So please," he said in the video, "have me to stay with your family, or just in your home, seeing your borough".

He even promised to "bring a sleeping bag and a box of chocolates".

He shared a link to a sign-up page for those interested in having him stay, which asks them to fill in their contact details.