Nanny McPhee actor and climate change activist Raphael Coleman dies aged 25

The young actor went onto study zoology and work in ecology and conservation. Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube/Extinction Rebellion

Nanny McPhee star Raphael Coleman has died at the age 25. Coleman, known as Iggy Fox, later became involved in climate activism and has been described as a "true warrior" for his work. In a statement posted on Twitter on 7 February, his mother Liz Jensen, said her son had "died doing what he loved". His stepfather, Carsten Jensen, wrote on Twitter that Coleman had "collapsed" while on a trip and said he had no prior health problems.

Coleman played the role of Eric Brown in the 2005 film Nann McPhee. Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube

As a young actor, Coleman played the role of Eric in the 2005 family comedy Nanny McPhee, starring Emma Thompson and Colin Firth. His co-star from the film Eliza Bennett said she was "heartbroken" by the news of his death. She added: "He dedicated his life to protecting wildlife and fighting climate change."

After his early acting career, Coleman went on to work with the climate crisis group Extinction Rebellion. In a statement on their website, the group wrote: "Iggy Fox, you will be missed and remembered. It has been an honour and a privilege to have known you, even if it was all too brief." It added: "Iggy died as he lived: trying to make the world a better place, training to stop poachers in Africa and surrounded by trees and people who cared about him."