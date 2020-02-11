Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn's sadness at marriage split

The Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn have described their separation as sad but amicable, and “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

The couple are in the process of divorcing, and will share custody of their two daughters.

A spokesperson for the pair, who wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008, said the decision was taken after many months of discussion, and they informed the Queen and their families last year.

Canadian-born Autumn will not return to her home country, but will remain in Gloucestershire where they will co-parent nine-year-old Savannah and seven-year-old Isla.