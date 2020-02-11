Robert Peston: Is Boris Johnson rewarding or betraying the North with HS2?

The politics of HS2 are difficult for Boris Johnson, especially since so many Tory MPs hate the £100bn plus cost, the destruction of ancient pasture and woodland, the perceived harm to their rural constituents.

But the bigger politics for Boris "another-blue-brick-in-the-red-wall" Johnson is the perception of whether today's modified version is seen as an upgrading or downgrading of the portion north of Birmingham.

His colleagues insist what is planned will be central to his promises to transform both the infrastructure and the prospects of the North.

They claim what will happen is that HS2 to Manchester and Leeds - what is known as HS2b - will be much more closely integrated into the so-called Northern Powerhouse.

As I understand it, this is about making sure the high-speed line is part of a new network of railway lines "connecting all the northern cities" (in the words of a government source).

So HS2 to Birmingham will be given the green light.

HS2a from West Midlands to Crewe will also be approved.