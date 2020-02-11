Royals team up for visit to Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will carry out a rare joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when the royals visit the new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC).

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will be given a tour of the facility by its commanding officer Captain Alison Hofman, visiting some of the therapy areas, to meet patients undergoing gym rehab sessions, and the prosthetics workshop.

Run by the Ministry of Defence the centre at the Stanford Hall estate, near Loughborough, began admitting patients in October 2018 and provides rehab treatment to serving military who have suffered battlefield, neurological or other injuries and illnesses.

DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the overall Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme which includes both a defence element and proposals for a National (NHS) facility on the same site.

William, who was patron of the DNRC appeal, attended the official handover of the newly built defence centre to the nation in June 2018.