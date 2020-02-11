Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 range and Z Flip foldable phone

Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone. Credit: Martyn Landi/PA

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech giant’s new folding phone. The device opens and closes vertically, much like classic flip phones from the early 2000s, and also features a smaller outer screen which displays notifications when the device is shut. Samsung’s Rebecca Hirst said the Z Flip was “another giant step forward” for the company, describing it as a “new kind of device for a new decade of innovation”.

The foldable will go on sale later this month, Samsung confirmed. It was introduced at a live event alongside three new versions of the company’s flagship Galaxy S20 range. All three of the new phones feature what Samsung calls Space Zoom, a new feature in the rear camera system which will allow users to zoom in up to 30 times on the S20 and S20+, and up to 100 times on the S20 Ultra – previously unheard of in a smartphone.

The Space Zoom feature allows up to 100X zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Credit: PA

For the first time, Samsung also confirmed that all of the devices in the range support 5G data networks. The device range is split into three screen sizes; the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, the 6.7-inch S20+ and the 6.9-inch S20 Ultra. The Korean technology giant has focused on improving the experience of using the cameras on its new phones, as it looks to capitalise on the increasing popularity of smartphone camera use, particularly for social media apps such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. As a result, Samsung has also introduced a new camera feature called Single Take Mode, which enables users to capture photos and videos from all of the individual camera lenses at once, giving them a portfolio of different content to choice from to post to social media.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. Credit: PA