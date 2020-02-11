Search on for ‘lost’ footpaths as deadline looms to get them on map

People are being urged to help identify thousands of miles of lost footpaths across England and Wales before time runs out to add them to official maps. The Ramblers said there are an estimated 10,000 miles of historic paths, which people have used for centuries, that are missing from modern maps and are at risk of being lost forever. If they are not claimed by 2026, the Government cut-off date after which time it will no longer be possible to add them to the maps, the public’s right to access them will not be protected in the future, the walking charity warned. Walkers, historians and map enthusiasts are being urged to become “citizen geographers” and join the search for the lost pathways before it is too late, using an online mapping tool set up by the Ramblers. The Don’t Lose Your Way mapping project will give the Ramblers a true picture of the number of paths missing from the map, which the charity said will help it prioritise those which they should try to register with local authorities before the deadline.

Some of the “lost” paths are still in use, despite not showing up on modern maps, while others have become overgrown and unusable. They range from a section of Fincham Drove in Norfolk, an ancient way in use as early as 2,000 BC, to a currently well-used and way-marked track near Knightwick, Herefordshire. They also include an overgrown path to the listed St Gluvias Well in Penryn, Cornwall, and a “missing mile” of the Markway in Hampshire which vanished when a Hurricane fighter base was built in the Second World War. None of the missing paths made it onto the official definitive maps that councils were required to draw up in the 1950s, detailing all rights of way in their area. The Ramblers said many of the lost rights of way could make useful additions to the existing network of footpaths, creating new circular walks or making it easier for people to access local green spaces and countryside.

