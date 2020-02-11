Tuesday's weather: Cold and windy with sunny spells and blustery showers

Tuesday will be another cold and windy day across the UK with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers.

The showers increasingly bringing snow to high ground in the north and later the west.

The driest and brightest conditions will be in the south and east.

Top temperature 7 Celsius (45F), but it will feel much colder in the brisk wind.

Met Office warnings for wind, snow and ice are in force across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northwest England.