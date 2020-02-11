UN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreads

Uganda is scrambling to respond to the arrival of the biggest locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades.

The locusts are destroying crops in a region where food insecurity is already an issue.

An emergency government meeting hours after the locusts were spotted inside Uganda on Sunday decided to deploy military forces to help with ground-based pesticide spraying.

Two planes for aerial spraying will also arrive as soon as possible, a statement said.

Aerial spraying is considered the only effective control.

The swarms of billions of locusts have been destroying crops in Kenya, which has not seen such an outbreak in 70 years, as well as Somalia and Ethiopia, which have not seen this in a quarter of a century.