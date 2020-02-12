2021 census ‘could be the last’ with data potentially coming from driving licences and GP registrations

The 2021 census could be the last one ever carried out, with the UK’s national statistician reported to be looking at ways to replace it.

The Guardian said on Wednesday that Professor Sir Ian Diamond wants to explore whether he could collect the data recorded in the census from a range of other sources.

These could include GP registrations, council tax records and driving licences, which could also be supplemented by information gathered by surveys.

Sir Ian, who took up the role in October last year, said: “I will only make a recommendation to change the way we do things if we can replicate the richness of the census data.

“It would have to be equally rich but more timely, cheaper and more effective.

“We will only change if we can do something better."